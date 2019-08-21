As Markel Com (MKL) Share Price Rose, Barr E S & Co Has Lifted Stake by $3.22 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Position by $549,360

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 339,563 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 74,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40 million, up from 71,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1141.25. About 1,383 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1,955 shares to 104,110 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,539 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 334 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 80 shares. California-based Hutchinson Mngmt Ca has invested 4.56% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech holds 0.09% or 17,144 shares in its portfolio. 14 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 3,159 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 623 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 7,769 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 53 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 13,000 shares. The Texas-based Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 5,454 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Carroll Fincl has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 34,360 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were bought by Connell K Bruce.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares to 526,772 shares, valued at $32.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 775 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 276,035 shares. First Personal holds 0% or 150 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,476 shares. Laffer has 31,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Grp accumulated 0.08% or 5,990 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 2,500 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 3,500 shares. Rk Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 58,160 shares or 6.1% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,675 shares. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Co reported 197,145 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 77,290 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.74 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

