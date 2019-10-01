As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Stock Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased Position by $10.16 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Holding in Sony (SNE) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 258,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 6.74M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352.91M, down from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 266,974 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony Reach Agreement for Sony to Acquire All of Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 09/03/2018 – SONY IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS TO BUY MUBADALA’S EMI STAKE; 21/05/2018 – SONY TARGETS AT LEAST 10% ROE IN MID-TERM PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Esa-Pekka Salonen: The Complete Sony Recordings Available May 4, 2018 From Sony Classical; 15/03/2018 – Variety: Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 20/03/2018 – Sony at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 317.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 2.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.445. About 385,973 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 69,864 shares to 91,012 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0% or 16,286 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 4.25 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,953 shares. 32,351 are held by Barclays Pcl. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,276 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 14,785 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 77,258 shares. 3.34 million were reported by Granite Point Mngmt Lp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 11,841 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 3,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds Management Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akzo Nobel Nv Spons Adr by 17,485 shares to 261,152 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).