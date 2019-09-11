As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased by $3.20 Million Its Position; Smart Portfolios Has Lifted Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 858,371 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.94. About 3.58 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.