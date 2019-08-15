As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Shares Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Maintained by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 496,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.94M, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18 million shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 573,586 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma

