As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Market Valuation Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.20 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Position in Angiodynamics (ANGO) Has Upped by $576,070 as Stock Price Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 128,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 102,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 150,404 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 436,316 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 523,715 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 1,062 shares. 20,100 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Lc. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 17,271 shares. 53,242 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Citigroup reported 33,804 shares stake. Blackrock Inc has 5.82 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 13,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp has 0.01% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.47% or 568,300 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 6,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 195,816 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 9,697 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25,973 shares to 79,340 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 48,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,706 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 45,000 shares to 102,800 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call).