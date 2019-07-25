As Marinemax (HZO) Stock Price Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Jump Trading Increased Its Kb Home (KBH) Stake by $452,496 as Market Value Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 84,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 722,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 637,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 517,545 shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 1.04M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 225,042 shares to 8,958 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 26,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,684 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 131,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). James Inv owns 37,353 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 14,600 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj holds 0.01% or 16,125 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability owns 100,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.44 million shares stake. Gagnon Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 76,799 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 34,469 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 11,342 shares. Moreover, Hl Svcs Llc has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 0.01% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 230,593 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,800 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 79,462 shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 26,298 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). 29,341 were accumulated by Secor Cap Advsr Lp. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 37,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,354 shares. Thb Asset Management invested 1.72% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Macquarie Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) or 4,097 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Lc has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

