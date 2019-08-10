As Marinemax (HZO) Market Valuation Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Position; Cypress Asset Management Upped Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 85.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 273,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The hedge fund held 46,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 320,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 149,145 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 1,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,246 shares in its portfolio. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 722,532 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 34,134 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 15,675 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 37,347 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability stated it has 32,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 61,214 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Lc has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 14,629 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 273,279 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 20,762 shares. Synovus stated it has 239 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 19,821 shares.

More notable recent MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MarineMax Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MarineMax Is A Good Stock For A Value Investor – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Play by Play: Nautilus (NYSE: $NLS) Names New CEO and Millennial eSports (TSXV: $GAME.V) to Conduct a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$16.49, Is It Time To Put MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 38,770 shares to 178,980 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 108,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HZO’s profit will be $7.58 million for 10.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,410 shares to 46,489 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,865 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).