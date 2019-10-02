As Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Shares Declined, Pier Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.26 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 3.47M shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 162,988 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 121,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 105,780 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 1.13% or 11,850 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,563 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.52% or 84,310 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has 2,131 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 20,845 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 6,053 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd holds 422,123 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.07% or 13,683 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 14,547 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Services has 14,881 shares. 10 has 102,995 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Williams Jones Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,983 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 11,119 shares to 474,042 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MMI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.45% more from 20.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Prudential Fin Inc invested in 51,510 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 77,793 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Qs Investors Lc reported 69,976 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. U S Glob Investors Inc invested 0.37% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested in 9,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Inv Mgmt Company Lc owns 19,181 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1,261 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Bankshares Of America De reported 38,090 shares.