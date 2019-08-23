As Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake; Netease (NTES) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $28.59 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $247.11. About 513,213 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 376,293 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33 million, down from 491,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 185,813 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors has 10,523 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 5,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Us Retail Bank De accumulated 11,072 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 25,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Campbell & Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 10,615 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.01% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 72,374 shares. 1,261 are owned by Ftb Advisors Inc. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 40,260 shares. American Century Companies reported 87,904 shares. Citigroup stated it has 19,556 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 36,500 shares. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,718 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 189,118 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $16.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).