As Marcus Millichap (MMI) Valuation Declined, First Quadrant LP Lowered Holding by $2.91 Million; Hg Vora Capital Management Increases Position in Knowles (KN)

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 122,376 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Marcus Millichap Inc (MMI) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 97,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 5,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179,000, down from 102,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Marcus Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 6,670 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 720,883 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $44.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (NYSE:SERV) by 27,089 shares to 43,895 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 11,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

