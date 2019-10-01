As Marcus (MCS) Stock Declined, Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Stake; Northrop Grumman (Call) (NOC) Position Has Upped by Susquehanna International Group Llp

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 135,621 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, down from 148,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 62,134 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NOC) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 184,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.68M, up from 158,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $370.68. About 489,316 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (Call) (NYSE:STI) by 103,400 shares to 942,000 shares, valued at $59.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,800 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,852 were reported by Conning Incorporated. Capital Counsel holds 1,515 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Choate Inv owns 2,045 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 3,047 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Segment Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Dana Inv Advisors reported 4,171 shares. 30,279 were reported by Churchill Mngmt Corp. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.28% or 13,572 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 631 shares. 1,284 were reported by Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership. California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Guggenheim Capital Llc has 11,218 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.24 million shares or 1.02% less from 19.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 14,801 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 49,128 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 75,706 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 54,556 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 120,876 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 7,545 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 375,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 13,031 shares. Indexiq Ltd Llc stated it has 31,679 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 274,967 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Company holds 62,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 16,634 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 269,646 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.32 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 1.71 million shares to 10.57M shares, valued at $219.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 115,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Oil Equipment & (IEZ).