As Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Valuation Declined, Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered Position by $4.60 Million; Gentex (GNTX) Stock Price Rose While Lvz Advisors Lowered Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 376,293 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, down from 491,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 139,613 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc analyzed 10,030 shares as the company's stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.16M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP - QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13,013 shares. Campbell And Co Adviser Ltd Company stated it has 10,615 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.87% or 376,293 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 72,374 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 36,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). 9,060 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 10,702 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 59,504 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,523 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,225 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 116,080 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 34,161 shares.

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 23.21% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MMI’s profit will be $16.80 million for 18.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 39,355 shares to 255,039 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 130,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock. 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314 on Friday, June 28. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,505 shares. Moreover, Sprott has 1.88% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 209,691 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns owns 20,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Company has invested 0.36% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Keybank National Association Oh owns 13,643 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 143,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 210,755 shares. Amg Funds Lc owns 0.63% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 31,031 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 65,807 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 62 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Coastline owns 0.44% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 141,215 shares. Amp Capital, Australia-based fund reported 96,931 shares.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares to 73,509 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).