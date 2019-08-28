As Marcus Corp. (MCS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Lowered Stake by $311,600; Lbmc Investment Advisors Position In A F L A C (AFL) Was Boosted

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 1.34M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Marcus Corp. (MCS) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 202,658 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, down from 210,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 33,804 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates holds 22,474 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 0.36% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Victory owns 6.24 million shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 5,308 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company owns 6,105 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 39,600 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation accumulated 10,787 shares. Blue Chip Partners owns 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 2,062 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 13,257 shares. Loudon Invest Management Lc invested 2.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 54,964 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Company invested in 55,500 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 0.3% or 54,188 shares. Hl Fincl Services Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 41,949 shares.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.93 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

