As Marchex (MCHX) Valuation Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Best Buy Co (BBY) Position Raised by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.53M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 05/03/2018 BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO SEVER TIES TO HUAWEI ON SECURITY CONCERNS; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 528,142 shares traded or 119.60% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.12 million activity.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

