As Marchex (MCHX) Stock Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Decreased Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lowered Position by $2.89 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 85,245 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.75. About 2.15 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 64,863 shares to 916,768 shares, valued at $61.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 2,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.03 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Corp owns 18,907 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 30,400 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Clark Management Group invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Com reported 19,919 shares stake. Hyman Charles D stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Korea Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 4,067 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Burney Co has 86,759 shares. 1.09M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 25,815 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 1,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,873 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 180,808 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 102,208 shares. Winslow Asset reported 871,376 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0% or 224,169 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 46,860 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 98,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1.86M shares. 23,800 were reported by Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Herald Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.17% or 137,291 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 398,790 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 50,000 shares.

