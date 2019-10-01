As Marchex (MCHX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 363,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6.72M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98B, down from 7.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $273.52. About 1.89M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.0613 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0787. About 26,194 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

