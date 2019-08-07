As Marchex (MCHX) Shares Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $3.24 Million; Aes (AES) Valuation Declined While Centre Asset Management Trimmed Position by $3.43 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 1.05M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) –

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 5,485 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Squared Lc has invested 3.11% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Heartland Advisors Inc stated it has 900,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 236,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 499,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paw Capital invested in 4.8% or 1.03 million shares. Winslow Asset owns 871,376 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 193,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0% or 102,208 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 185,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Company accumulated 1,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Com accumulated 2.09M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Manatuck Hill Limited Liability has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Bluecrest Capital Ltd accumulated 46,860 shares.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Advertising Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Marchex’s (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shareholders Feel About The 73% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $742,109 activity.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares to 125,440 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,033 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 38,719 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 240,450 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mitsubishi Ufj Corp has 515,189 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Amica Mutual accumulated 34,661 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 222,123 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 809,770 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc reported 85.94M shares. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 129,658 shares stake. Signature And Inv Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 497 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).