As Marchex (MCHX) Share Value Declined, Holder S Squared Technology Has Decreased Stake by $850,056; Open Text (OTEX) Share Price Rose While Tealwood Asset Management Has Cut by $460,142 Its Stake

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 269,042 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 212,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 850,854 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 68,110 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.28M for 30.54 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 11,548 shares to 58,908 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.24 million activity.

