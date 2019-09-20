As Marchex (MCHX) Share Value Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.46 Million; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Holding

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $215.11. About 682,479 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 67,713 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.54 million for 44.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc by 36,085 shares to 375,285 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paw Capital Corporation stated it has 984,997 shares or 5.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 75,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 625,230 shares. Parametric Lc invested in 0% or 98,634 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0% stake. 50,000 were reported by Caprock Gp. Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 99,419 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company stated it has 2.46 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Ameriprise Financial owns 24,772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 35,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 107,900 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% or 92,400 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 9,524 shares.