As Marchex (MCHX) Share Price Declined, Heartland Advisors Decreased Stake by $400,000; Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Holder Canal Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake by $303,900 as Valuation Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 451,257 shares traded or 93.85% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 10.12M shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 9,988 shares to 37,269 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 45,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Ord (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 119,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS).