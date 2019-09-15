As Marchex (MCHX) Share Price Declined, Ancora Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.05 Million; Whalerock Point Partners Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 512,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 901,139 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 138,437 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,061 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc invested in 1.09% or 32,766 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lesa Sroufe owns 1,303 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Invest House Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 9,955 shares. Spectrum Group owns 1,160 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc has invested 1.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zacks Investment Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 124,895 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 0.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,382 shares. Scholtz And Com Lc invested in 2.61% or 16,535 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp has 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,318 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 1,300 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 58,158 shares. 8 are owned by Mcmillion Capital Mgmt. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 2,355 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,559 shares to 157,149 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 261,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).