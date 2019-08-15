As Marchex (MCHX) Market Value Declined, Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Its Position; Petroleum & Resources Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $3.26 Million; Stock Price Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 8.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 127,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 48,888 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 175,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5316. About 104,618 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 66,464 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 32,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0% or 11,625 shares. Ajo LP holds 234,615 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Harbert Fund Advisors has 1.19 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 37,268 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 120,447 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 224,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 817,176 shares. State Street owns 34,450 shares. Concourse Cap Management Lc has invested 0.66% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Synovus has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Winslow Asset holds 0.87% or 871,376 shares.

