As Marchex (MCHX) Market Value Declined, Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $1.46 Million; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased by $7.56 Million Its Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 805,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.87 million, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 426,717 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 72,281 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northern Corp has 1.44 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.13% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 377,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 10,504 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kahn Brothers Gp De has 1.57M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.72% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 328,939 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 237,936 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc owns 376,387 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 360,582 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.1% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 11,000 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Co. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 118,739 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd has 664,930 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 541,667 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $25.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 42% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 37% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Increased An Energizing 122% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marchex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marchex (MCHX) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Marchex’s (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shareholders Feel About The 73% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 482,991 shares to 987,091 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 9,524 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 110,764 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.02% or 253,873 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 286,065 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,894 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 1.53 million shares. Hightower Advsr Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 25,090 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Products Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Raymond James Na owns 11,371 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 127 shares. Moreover, Harbert Fund Advisors has 5.64% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 820,014 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).