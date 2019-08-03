As Marchex (MCHX) Market Value Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Decreased Its Position by $3.24 Million; Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $6.75 Million as Shares Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.90 million market cap company. It closed at $4.2 lastly. It is down 44.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.43M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.98 million for 8.26 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.28 million shares to 6.40M shares, valued at $22.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Synovus has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Benjamin F Edwards Company stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Raymond James Assocs has 365,540 shares. Eam Investors Lc has 463,753 shares. 236,513 were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 50,047 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs has 5.52% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1.19M shares. Northern stated it has 103,543 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 130,864 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 1.27 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pdt Prns Limited Co reported 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $589,610 activity.