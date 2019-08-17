As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $330,400; Regency Ctrs (REG) Share Price Declined While Nuveen Asset Management Has Boosted by $3.56 Million Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 53,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.48M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 553,228 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 28,570 shares to 40,127 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,897 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMSC Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medical device company Glucose Biosensor Systems withdraws $25 million Reg A+ IPO – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cautious trading seen as hard Brexit fears grow – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Brookfield Asset stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,520 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated holds 139,680 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 25,334 shares in its portfolio. Growth Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 35,620 shares stake. Moreover, First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru Co has 0.11% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 14,383 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 3,112 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 100,946 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 77,998 shares. Axa has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Td Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.