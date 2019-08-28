As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Parkwood Has Upped Holding; Barbara Oil Company Trimmed Fastenal Co (FAST) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 61.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 27,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 71,972 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 44,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 2.67M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 2.17 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Marke (VWO) by 28,800 shares to 523,348 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,785 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 20,000 shares. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated holds 48,812 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.44% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 122,403 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Highbridge Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Whittier Co reported 4,912 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 93,805 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jabodon Pt invested 1.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Corporation In holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,755 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 287,463 were reported by Stifel Fin Corporation.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.23 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik And has invested 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 80 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 37,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Invest Group, a Maine-based fund reported 993,685 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.12 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,364 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Interstate Bancorp has 10,246 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs Inc stated it has 17 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate stated it has 219,378 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.12% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 38,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 9,118 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 190,031 shares.