As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Mount Lucas Management LP Boosted by $1.23 Million Its Stake; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Share Price Rose While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lowered by $341,877 Its Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 3.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 7,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 2.18M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MPLX LP Announces Unitholder Consent Deadline and Anticipated Closing Date of the Andeavor Logistics Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 4,238 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc reported 2.89 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Montag A & Associates Inc reported 25,098 shares. Cwm Limited Co accumulated 9,998 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 179,909 shares. 272,197 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Management. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 143,682 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A accumulated 204 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 4,500 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 85,576 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 217,382 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP accumulated 1.35% or 2.97M shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.17% or 82,806 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 377,921 shares to 305,026 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 677,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,313 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.