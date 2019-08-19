As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Swarthmore Group Trimmed Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Raised Its Position

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 91.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 99,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 109,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 2.42M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 4.60M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moors Cabot has 28,796 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 289 are held by Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.55% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Polygon Mgmt Limited invested in 0.13% or 17,000 shares. Blue Chip Partners Incorporated owns 2,784 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 14,173 shares. 4,704 are held by Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability. Macroview Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Capital Growth Management LP stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Anchor Bolt Cap Lp accumulated 1.44% or 248,359 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.19% or 36,907 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 66,944 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,900 were accumulated by Castleark Mgmt Ltd. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,806 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 1.98% or 59,973 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc reported 69,225 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bancorporation reported 108,460 shares. Invest House Ltd Company has invested 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lathrop Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenhaven owns 4.97M shares. First Republic Management holds 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2.14M shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 1.12% or 546,858 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd holds 0.1% or 10,546 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 2.28 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com owns 1,457 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 393,681 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares to 59,083 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,530 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).