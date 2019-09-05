As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $330,400; As Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Stock Value Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Raised Its Stake by $352,500

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $140.86. About 2.43 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 3.28 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Llc has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 198,032 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 15,894 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Texas Yale has 0.22% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 93,132 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr stated it has 338 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 2.89M shares. 39,878 were reported by Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 22,094 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Eagle Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,480 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 3.61 million shares. Renaissance Invest Group Inc Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 22,777 shares. Putnam Fl Investment has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Missouri-based Umb Bancshares N A Mo has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance accumulated 1.58M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 306,038 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 495,051 are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 458,814 shares. 50,811 were reported by Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company. Sfmg Limited Liability invested in 4,037 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Management has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 37,267 were accumulated by Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 3.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 125,899 shares. Co Bank owns 92,975 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn reported 1,481 shares. Gm Advisory Grp reported 2,512 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 1.01% or 10,839 shares.