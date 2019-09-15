As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Todd Asset Management Lowered Holding by $4.86 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Has Raised by Old Republic International Corp

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 88,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 436,382 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.39 million, down from 524,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 268,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.12M, up from 245,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.69 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 46,033 shares to 344,609 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 346,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,038 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

