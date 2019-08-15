As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.90 Million; Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $2.37 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 94,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 287,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 192,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 577,509 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 4.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12,950 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SeaWorld Entertainment has prime opportunity to rally big in 2019 – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ARMP, BIOC among top gainers – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld rallies on Wells Fargo confidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.13 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Llc has 0.27% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 1.60M shares. Amp invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Amer Intl Gp Inc has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 35,023 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 93,500 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 722,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association holds 18,085 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 52,927 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 73,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 7,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Company stated it has 2% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 0.14% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 126,992 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 265,200 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 161,967 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt has 31,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 10,643 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Telos Management, a California-based fund reported 53,326 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 103,762 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Company invested in 600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.39M shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4.85 million shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability reported 105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,150 shares. Boys Arnold reported 16,564 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Advisory Network Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 7,906 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Lc owns 0.68% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 44,068 shares. Dana Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 6,949 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 14,626 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.