As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Investec Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $7.59 Million; Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Valuation Declined While Old Dominion Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 128,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 363,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, down from 492,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 8.18M shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,188 shares to 8,301 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 14,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 23.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

