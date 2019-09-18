As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Chilton Investment Co Has Upped by $7.93 Million Its Position; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Rose While Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 302,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.59 million, down from 5.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 33.97 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 189.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 144,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 220,530 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.32 million, up from 76,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 6.04M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,363 shares to 432,373 shares, valued at $114.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 10,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,926 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 201,003 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $25.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19 million for 51.65 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1.