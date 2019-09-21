As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $304,535; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Holder Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Its Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 45,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 168,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77M, down from 213,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 5,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 25,755 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 31,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58 million shares traded or 26.94% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 50,520 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 7,211 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability holds 4.35M shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 40,875 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 85,000 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Roosevelt Inv Group holds 1.4% or 214,507 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co has 1.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 258,144 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 1.99M shares. Georgia-based Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,000 shares. Principal holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.07M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foundation Res Mgmt invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,674 shares to 289,357 shares, valued at $31.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 11,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northpointe Ltd Co stated it has 2.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 557,917 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 855,905 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited. Huntington Bankshares reported 17,053 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The North Dakota-based Bell Bancorp has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 10,780 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Proffitt Goodson has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Omers Administration holds 106,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests invested in 0.62% or 153,713 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.59 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 9,608 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 98,677 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 905,899 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).