As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Ancora Advisors Has Raised by $4.44 Million Its Holding; Df Dent & Co Upped Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Market Valuation Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 75,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 265,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90 million, up from 190,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 1.49M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 390.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 135,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 34,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 165,988 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,857 shares to 42,282 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 775 shares to 49,892 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.