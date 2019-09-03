As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declined, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Raised Stake; Coho Partners LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $40.15 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 36,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 643,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54M, up from 607,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.66M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd analyzed 802,923 shares as the company's stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 3.87M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today's Cancer Patients; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,541 shares to 642,848 shares, valued at $53.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,729 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,579 were accumulated by Choate Advsr. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Farmers Merchants Invs reported 871 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv accumulated 2,584 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 8.54M shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6,561 were accumulated by Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Nomura reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bank & Trust Of The West has 85,702 shares. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv invested in 35,208 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Inv Svcs Wi accumulated 27,192 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 53,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11,539 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 644,015 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holding. 33,792 were accumulated by Kcm Advisors Limited Com. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,146 shares. Dean Investment Llc invested in 0.64% or 88,088 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated has 1.12M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co holds 108,193 shares. Natixis invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sector Pension Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communications has invested 0.65% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 226,846 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 22,074 shares. 250 are held by Adirondack Company. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 4,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $768.24 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 16,552 shares to 460,163 shares, valued at $95.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 8,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).