As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declined, Polaris Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Decreased Holding by $541,920 as Market Valuation Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 158,463 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 712,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.66 million, up from 700,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 2.13 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,100 shares to 648,320 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,278 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 14,262 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp holds 287,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 688,579 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,004 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Old Republic Intl Corporation owns 284,000 shares. 154 are owned by Earnest Prtn Lc. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 7,695 shares. 27,346 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdings. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 31,930 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 42,890 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 871 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Co has 0.34% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 72,520 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). North Star Invest has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sfmg Lc invested in 12,707 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1,038 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). River Road Asset Management Llc reported 586,750 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 22,208 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Management owns 3,370 shares. Cohen Capital Management has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 1.50M were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Jennison Associate Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 86,247 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 35,099 shares. Violich Mngmt owns 10,924 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.