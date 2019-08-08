As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declined, Motco Has Boosted by $3.38 Million Its Position; As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Market Valuation Rose, Shellback Capital LP Increased Holding

Motco increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 58451.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 57,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 57,380 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 98 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 3.06 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.16. About 372,258 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 98,322 shares to 22,230 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,120 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 51,853 shares to 52,144 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.