As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declined, Iridian Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $21.30 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Cut Position

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 8,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 12,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 20,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 13.71M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 5.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.86M, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 1.55M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 55.15 million shares. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 1,366 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 1,836 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 7,651 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 3.28M shares. Washington Commercial Bank holds 3,968 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.27% stake. Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nebraska-based Bridges Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Selway Asset reported 49,090 shares stake. Adage Cap Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 991,360 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 90,502 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Masters Management Lc holds 0.96% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packard Co by 1.67 million shares to 9.69 million shares, valued at $188.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 340,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,425 shares to 35,997 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 178,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na owns 10,630 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 8,685 were reported by John G Ullman & Assocs. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Dalal Street Ltd Liability has 26.52% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has 26,706 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 13,286 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 236,680 shares. Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 76,983 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% or 34,391 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 4.42 million shares.

