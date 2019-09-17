As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shares Declined, Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $13.55 Million; As Entegris (ENTG) Valuation Rose, Holder Shapiro Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $39.46 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18 billion, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 279,988 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 246,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 5.27M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.21M, down from 5.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 1.88 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs stated it has 1.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 20,000 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt stated it has 1.73M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). L & S Advisors reported 63,495 shares. Jacobs Ca has 5,065 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0.13% or 56.40 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 64,633 shares. Kistler reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Choate Inv Advsr has 10,579 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,691 shares to 24,760 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 57,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.53 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 221,729 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw has 319,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Needham Inv Management Llc holds 435,000 shares or 5.36% of its portfolio. 299 are owned by Cwm Ltd Llc. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 6.26M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.32M shares. 2.40M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. 38,153 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability. Captrust Financial reported 0% stake. First Personal Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 202 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Channeladvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) by 74,900 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $36.46B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK) by 531,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporati Com (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entegris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 26.43 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.