As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined, Snow Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding; As Epr Properties (EPR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Scout Investments Has Cut Position

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 25,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 401,193 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, up from 375,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 6.86 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 6,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 752,733 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.89M, down from 759,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.74. About 404,250 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.70M for 14.58 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,655 shares to 50,042 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) by 41,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 11,141 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,820 shares, and cut its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

