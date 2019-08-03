As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined, Mount Lucas Management LP Has Upped Stake by $1.23 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lifted Holding by $1.90 Million as Market Value Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares to 35,629 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,168 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares to 436,335 shares, valued at $53.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,268 shares, and cut its stake in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr.