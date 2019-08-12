As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined, Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position Maintained by Amg Funds Llc

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.35 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.07 million shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Llc stated it has 11,495 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 69,000 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 2,010 shares. 38,315 were reported by Westpac Banking. Washington invested in 1.45% or 10,424 shares. D E Shaw Com invested in 0% or 7,780 shares. Alpha Windward reported 2,521 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.82% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brinker Capital holds 12,373 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 406,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 7,499 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 665,007 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,347 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 71 shares. Philadelphia Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,758 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying PNC Financial – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC ordered to pay $102M in 10-year-old funeral contract case – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial Services Group Deposit Shs Repr Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series Q declares $0.3359 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A U.S. Bancorp – PNC Financial Tie-Up Could Be A Win-Win – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares to 11,829 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,390 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 94,580 shares to 251,549 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Inc accumulated 0.82% or 434,647 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 188,030 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 0.16% or 2,969 shares. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4,135 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 822,400 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3,702 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 1.66% or 643,967 shares. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 160,834 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 5,166 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,562 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 111,013 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 0.52% or 20,823 shares. Condor Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 24,709 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.