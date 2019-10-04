As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.97 Million; Dafna Capital Management Lifted Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stake by $460,000

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 830,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 715,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.845. About 383,694 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 35,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 818,631 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.75 million, down from 854,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 4.31M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AKBA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Com holds 1.49M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Foundry Prtn holds 0.02% or 93,012 shares in its portfolio. 38,039 are held by Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Creative Planning reported 17,036 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 74,931 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 6,270 shares. Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 19,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). The California-based Old West Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.84% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). 24.47M are owned by Baupost Group Ltd Liability Corp Ma. Clearbridge Invs Llc has 0.01% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,176 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 648,753 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 20,552 shares to 23,583 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Com Inc Npv Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).