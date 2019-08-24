As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Decreased by $9.82 Million Its Stake; As Hyatt Hotels (H) Market Value Declined, 1922 Investment Company Decreased Its Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 81.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 166,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 205,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 515,794 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Raises 2018 View To Net $495M-Net $553M; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 18/04/2018 – All New Business Lunch Offerings at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 3,825 shares. Paloma Prns Company has invested 0.03% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.06% or 13,500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,480 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 62,687 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 9,146 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 5,708 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp accumulated 5,738 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 30 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 148,016 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Com accumulated 183,426 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clearbridge Lc reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Natl Natl Bank accumulated 3,905 shares.

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian Opens in East Shenzhen – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 11,800 shares to 43,400 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 186,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancshares accumulated 5,317 shares. 5,994 were reported by Brown Advisory. Amica Retiree Tru has 0.16% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 32,387 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 103,762 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21,094 shares. The Arizona-based Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,219 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 525 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,500 shares. Captrust reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 1.72M shares. White Pine Investment Communications reported 68,865 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 14,424 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 1,456 shares.