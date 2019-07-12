As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Paccar (PCAR) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $17.83 Million as Stock Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 262,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.27M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 48,692 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 264.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 16,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 109,388 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci reported 1.90 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 287,800 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru holds 2,969 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 23,278 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4,122 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx invested in 3,702 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Town & Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers Trust owns 37,794 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. 861,741 are held by Cibc Mkts. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 70,572 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 28,774 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Pitcairn Communications has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MPLX LP to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US oil producers shut offshore output as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 13,787 shares to 25,388 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,106 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 74,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 191,219 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 77,260 shares stake. Natixis reported 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 25,890 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 28,984 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Synovus Financial has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 22,313 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Landscape Cap Limited Liability holds 8,065 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability stated it has 295,916 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 25,557 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 67,453 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Toyota Announces 3rd Prius Recall to Address Inverter Failures – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cummins (CMI) Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Volkswagen, Ford to Share Autonomous, Electric Car Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.