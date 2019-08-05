As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Upped Holding by $1.20 Million; Cubist Systematic Strategies Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies (A)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 20,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 217,885 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 197,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.09 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 27,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 84,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 57,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 2.80 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,103 shares to 18,098 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 216,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,118 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Conning holds 594,182 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability owns 0.94% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 541,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 94,675 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 8,133 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Brighton Jones Lc invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dubuque Bancorp And Tru Communications holds 0.37% or 37,962 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 106,493 shares. 3,814 were accumulated by Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 0.15% or 1.72M shares. Hrt Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru owns 3,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,800 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of The West. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co holds 130,100 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,571 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,548 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 5,690 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 4,837 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Montgomery Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Brighton Jones Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2,851 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 3,968 shares stake. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 0.65% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 190,334 shares. Thomas White Intll holds 0.1% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.75 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cypress Ltd Liability Co stated it has 141,708 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 283 shares.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) 48% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Considering Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Be Disappointed With Their 83% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.