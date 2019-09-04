As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Holding by $2.23 Million; Eulav Asset Management Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.08 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 15985.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 37,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 37,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 3.33 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.53. About 1.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp holds 0.58% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1.87M shares. Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 177,368 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 57,629 shares. Palisade Capital Lc Nj accumulated 140,047 shares. Ent Corp stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mengis Cap Management accumulated 10,925 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.36% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Highbridge Cap Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 98,500 shares. Burney Company holds 0.56% or 150,146 shares in its portfolio. 1,718 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Company. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 94,675 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 42,160 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 4,625 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1.08M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,968 shares to 55,792 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,965 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 62,058 shares to 61,600 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,800 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,749 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 5.79% or 15,917 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 1,062 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Ltd has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Federated Invsts Pa owns 194,545 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based First Advsr LP has invested 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields Lc has 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 156,889 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Ltd Liability Company holds 9,200 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Hillview Ltd Liability Com holds 1.07% or 113 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 253 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).