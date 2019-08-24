As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Stake; Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.41M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 42,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 352,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10M, up from 309,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 30,930 shares to 187,890 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) by 8,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,375 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: STWD,FLT,LC,AFG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property plans $593M Irish sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

