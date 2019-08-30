As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cohen & Steers Has Cut Position; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 268,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 228,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70 million, down from 497,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.78M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 542,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.49 million, down from 570,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 76,326 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 161,500 shares to 932,600 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 26,721 are owned by First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 32,894 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 7,066 shares. Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 41,013 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Sumitomo Life invested 0.32% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thomas White Interest owns 27,877 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Lc holds 0.09% or 3,917 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability holds 6,561 shares. Moreover, Cypress Group has 0.3% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Agf Investments holds 0.03% or 44,186 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.05% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 160,668 shares. Mason Street Limited stated it has 0.03% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 19,059 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Management. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,403 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 32,144 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset has 0.31% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 151,127 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.3% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 471,375 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 40,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 46,080 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 2,166 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,832 shares to 399,448 shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 150,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).